China announces World Cup ambitions for new football stadiums

China is aiming for a multi-billion dollar burst in new football stadiums and is aiming to be a sports superpower by 2030. Organize the World Cup.

The rampage is taking place despite a coronavirus pandemic that has halted much of the world, devastating the economy and stalling live sports.

But after the outbreak in China, where it occurred in December, the Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Guangzhou Evergrande began building their 12 billion yuan ($ 1.7 billion) new home last week.

100 thousand The seating lotus-shaped stadium will briefly reach Barcelona’s Camp Nou – set to expand – as the world’s largest football arena when it is completed by 2022. The end.

Evergrande Group, a real estate developer founded by one of China’s richest men, has said it plans to build two more 80,000-seat stadiums in China.

The country will have at least 12 major new football stadiums from the age of two, the state-run Southern Metropolis Daily told it, calling it a “new era for Chinese football.”

Most of it will be used for the newly developed 2021. Club World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cups, however, President Xi Jinping is looking at the biggest prize of all.

“I think China’s desire to apply for the World Cup is very clear,” said Ji Yuyang, a journalist at Oriental Sports Daily.

She said it matters when China will offer, not if.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in June that he would welcome China’s proposal to hold a 2030 The World Cup – another to grab.

Suitable for the World Cup final

The new Guangzhou Evergrande Stadium has made headlines for its large scale and bold design.

However, this posed a danger as most sports in the world are closed and economies, including China, which is the second largest, are withdrawing from the coronavirus.

In addition, Guangzhou is not hosting the Asian Cup and the stadium will not be ready for clubs in the World Cup, even if the tournament is poised to delay from 2021 due to the pandemic. Summer.

Critics have also asked why a club with an average of about 50,000 home matches needs such a large arena.

“I think Evergrande can have two circumstances. First, a stadium with 100,000 seats could be useful if China hosts the World Cup final or the opening ceremony, ”she said.

“The other idea is that Evergrande will be able to make a statement saying they have the largest professional football stadium in the world and the most spectators.”

Many of the stadiums currently used by Chinese football teams have been built for a variety of sports. They fall into a neglected position and the opportunities for fans are poor.

Replacing them with gleaming, football-friendly arenas fits Xi’s master plan to change the country’s sports on and off the pitch.

“The soft power of stadiums”

In Shanghai, which has ambitions to host the Olympics, a 33,000-seat stadium dedicated to the Shanghai SIPG on the CSL side is scheduled to be completed next year.

The Shanghai Stadium, the city’s largest arena and the former SIPG House are also undergoing major renovations.

She said that while the Evergrande group probably paid for the new stadium in Guangzhou, in some cases it was a combination of the club and local government.

Professor Simon Chadwick said the rush to new stadiums, in addition to China’s World Cup ambitions, sends the message that “China is evolving, becoming healthier and stronger.

“There is something about stadium iconography and symbolism, especially about the development of Guangzhou,” said Chadwick, director of the Eurasian Sports Industry Center at Emlyon Business School.

“It’s a huge stadium, an incredibly bright design, its photos have been carried all over the world and people are commenting on it all over the world.

“It simply came to our notice then. China is trying to use these extraordinarily unique stadium designs as a way to attract people and make people realize that China wants the same things that other countries want. ”

Read on

EDITOR SET

READ MORE

Don’t miss the news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS and get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.