China and the United States will compete for launch supremacy in 2020

Enlarge / People take pictures while the Long China rocket on March 5 takes off from its launch center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, southern China, on December 27, 2019.

STR / AFP through Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, China dominated the world ranking in terms of orbital launches. The communist country ended 2019 with 34 orbital launch attempts and 32 successes.

Russia ranked second, with 25 attempts and successes, followed by the United States with 21 of 21 successful launches. New Zealand, Europe and India tied for fourth overall, with six successful pitches. (These classifications are determined by the place where the main stage of the rocket is manufactured).

Next year you should see this global competition tighten. China has declared its intention to launch 40 or more orbital missions in 2020. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation will carry out most of the missions with its Long March rocket fleet, including notable missions such as the first spacecraft on Mars of China and the Chang & # 39; e-5 lunar probe, which is intended to return samples of the Moon to Earth.

China also has a flourishing commercial launching sector, which leverages private investments to develop rocket technology spun off by the government. We should see several more launch attempts by Chinese companies in 2020, including a handful of missions that reach orbit.

America on the rise

The United States should also see an increase in growth. After SpaceX launched 13 rockets in 2019, the company is expected to take an important step forward with a combination of commercial satellites, NASA payloads and its own Starlink Internet satellites. If all goes well, SpaceX could launch its Falcon 9 rocket 30 or more times this year.

The United Launch Alliance, based in Colorado, should also increase its cadence this year. In 2019, the company launched only two Delta IV-Medium rockets, a Delta IV-Heavy and two Atlas V missions. It could launch half a dozen Atlas V missions alone this year. Newcomers Virgin Orbit and Firefly Aerospace could also increase the US count in 2020.

For both SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance, no mission will be more meaningful in 2020 than manned launches. Both SpaceX, with its Dragon spacecraft, and United Launch Alliance, with Boeing's Starliner vehicle, anticipate the launch of manned missions from Florida to NASA this year.

While Russia is likely to maintain third place in 2020, in terms of orbital launches, New Zealand could take exclusive possession of fourth place. Although Rocket Lab, based in the USA. In the US, it plans to open a launch site in Virginia earlier this year, most of the company's flights should still be made from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. The company expects to launch once a month this year.