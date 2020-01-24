Chime Chai Maker Review: an expensive, fast way to make Chai

When I was growing up, I always brought something to my Indian parents – whether it was new clothes, a gadget, or even food – they usually told me. They would tell me it was made flimsily, too expensive, or had the wrong taste. I recently brought them the Chime chai machine that I was testing. I expected them to tell me how expensive the machine is and how the chai he makes does not taste nearly as good as what they drink every day.

I was wrong.

Let’s be clear, Chime – with an MSRP of $ 399 – is too expensive for a device that only makes chai (my parents agree). Fortunately, you can buy it now for just $ 229, and the price will drop to $ 250 when it is launched in April, which is still expensive, but the machine does what it wants to do: it makes a good head of chai in a for a short time without forcing yourself to float above a stove.

Make chai

Everyone has their own way of making chai, but the recipe usually comes down to mixing ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, milk and water in a jar – not to mention stirring a lot and staying alert to a stove. (This recipe from Bon Appétit is pretty good.) The entire process can take 15 to 30 minutes.

It’s simple, but can feel frustratingly slow, especially if you get ready in the morning. That is why Gaurav Chawla, founder of Camellia Labs, the California-based company behind Chime, made the machine.

With a morning schedule in which he must shower, get dressed, make breakfast and chai, prepare the children for school and leave at the right time so that no one is late, Chawla was looking for something that could save him a few minutes. I would just switch from chai to coffee, which is much quicker to make. Chawla decided to launch an Indiegogo campaign to create a chai machine that turned a 20-minute process into a process that took just over 5 minutes.

Tea time

The Chime takes up valuable real estate in my small kitchen – it’s a little bigger than a kettle and a little wider than a small rice cooker – but it’s one of the easiest machines to control. That’s because it follows the Keurig method of using pods, called “Chime Caps,” which contain a blend of herbs and tea.

Chime comes with an assortment of these chai caps. Just like Nespresso pads, choose the desired flavor profile and order them in sets of 10 whenever you want – or have them delivered automatically every month. Each set costs around $ 12 ($ 10 for the regular black tea cap set), which amounts to just over $ 1 per cup of chai, excluding the cost of milk. It is recommended to use the caps within approximately six months.

Photo: Camellia Labs

The company claims it gets its ingredients from India. The black tea comes from Assam and Darjeeling, and the herbs come from Kerala, where my parents come from. That could be the reason why they chose the Chime Caps with as many herbs as possible. The Masala Chai Cap, which contains black tea, cardamom, ginger, cloves and cinnamon, is their favorite (and mine too), along with the Cardamom Chai Cap and the Cardamom and Ginger Chai Cap. We were not fans of the simple Assam Cap nor the Ginger Chai Cap.

When you have completely selected your favorite cap, the rest is a piece of cake. Place the plastic cap and close it – you have to put a little clumsy pressure on it to break its contents into the tea strainer. Then make sure there is water in the cylindrical container. That is all you have to do before you adjust your cup of chai.

With the button you can select the normal or large format; light, medium or strong taste; the amount of milk you prefer (you can opt for no milk); and whether you want the milk frothy or not. Chime then tells you to add milk to the carafe until you have etched a number into it. For example, choosing an average amount of milk corresponds to the number four (which I measured slightly less than 1 cup).

There is a corresponding Android and iOS app that you can use to adjust the brew to the exact temperature and save it as a preset, but I didn’t feel the need to venture far from the standard options. I’m not a picky Chai drinker. You can also use the app to order more caps (or you can order them online).

After the milk has been added, replace the carafe and tap the button on the button. The brewing process takes about three to seven minutes, depending on your settings, but you do not have to stand by and stir – prepare for work. The brewing chamber extracts the tea and spice aromas while the milk in the carafe is heated. Then mix the two and simmer together. You hear a bell (you understand?) When the chai is ready for your mug.

I usually add a teaspoon of sugar to make it sweeter, but you can use honey, maple syrup or skip this step completely. The results are not extraordinary, but they are delicious – and not very far from using fresh ingredients.

Rinse the strainer and carafe to clean up. You can compost the tea and herbs and the company said it uses food grade single-layer PET (polyethylene terephthalate) in its caps for easy recycling.

For Chai Lovers

The simplicity, speed and the fact that you can leave the machine to its tasks are the strengths of Chime. Technically you can put your own herbs and tea in the brewing room and leave the caps in place, but you have to put an empty cap in the room to trap the machine with the brewing process. Yet Chime is still aimed at people who already drink chai – and that is a lot of people. The device is an investment, it takes up a lot of space in the kitchen and Chime Caps costs $ 36 a month if you plan to drink a cup every day.

My parents loved Chime – much more than anything I’ve ever taken home before – but they can’t see themselves giving out $ 250 for the machine, nor do they want to pay a monthly fee for the caps. But they are also in no hurry to leave the house in the morning – all their children have grown up. Their routine includes monthly trips to an Indian supermarket to catch herbs and black tea, and brewing two cups has been a ritual for a long time.

But if you find yourself in front of the stove, stir a pot of herbs and wonder if there was a quicker way to get to your sweet (or unsweetened) cup of chai, this is it.

.