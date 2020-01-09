Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer of season 3

Loading...

The people of Greendale are coming back for round three, and we get a musical taste of their upcoming journey to hell. Literally.

Take an example of sister series Riverdale, part three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gives fans satanic drama with a healthy dose of catchy jam. Although things have taken a sinister turn since Sabrina’s dark baptism at the end of season one, the part three trailer shows that we have just scratched the surface. After the exciting season finale for part two, Sabrina and the company have one mission in mind: go to hell and get back Nicholas Scratch. But nothing is ever easy with the Spellmans and their inner circle, and the third season will be full of obstacles and evil enemies determined to stand in their way.

According to Sabrina’s vampy solo (Kiernan Shipka), she wants to free her trapped love from his struggle with the Devil and is willing to pay any price. Somehow this includes Sabrina on the cheerleading team, Ros, Harvey and Theo forming a band, and a particularly handsome demon who gets a big blow from the smallest Spellman witch. Whatever is going on, we are more than ready to jump back into chaos and badness when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on January 24!