Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the comics of the same name and takes place in the same universe as the teen drama Riverdale.

With Kiernan Shipka from Mad Men as the title witch, the dark restart of the chirpy sitcom from the 90s is just in the third season (or part 3, as it is officially called on Netflix). But will the Greendale witches literally awaken hell for the fourth time?

Here is everything we know so far …

Will there be a Sabrina Chilling Adventures? Season 4?



There is no need to pray to the Dark Lord. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has already been confirmed. Netflix already ordered 16 episodes in December 2018. These are divided into parts 3 and 4, with part 3 landing on Netflix in January 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been extended by 16 more episodes! Production starts next year and the next batch will be broadcast in two parts: parts 3 and 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

When will the fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina appear on Netflix?

There is still no official release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4. Part 3 struck Netflix January 24, 2020So it may take a while before the fourth installment is released on the streamer.

If the release pattern roughly matches the first two batches (part 1 was released in October 2018, part 2 will follow in April 2019), part 4 is expected to land in the direction of End of 2020, Part 4 is currently in production. Filming is expected to be completed in February 2020.

Why is?

Part 3 saw Sabrina go into the depths of hell to save her friend, whose body was holding back the Dark Lord, aka Sabrina’s creepy real father. The series expanded the show’s mythology and introduced viewers to a whole new (sub) world.

Sabrina, who is Sabrina, could not simply allow the injustices that happen in hell to go unchallenged and vowed to bring new management to Satan’s realm. The show took a leaf out of Avengers: Endgame’s game book and fiddled with the various schedules of the past, resulting in two Sabrinas existing side by side today – one that rules hell and one that returns to Greendale.

It is still unclear what part 4 will focus on, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that part 4 will likely “follow two Sabrinas at the same time”.

“We are still shooting and somehow we can trace our last episodes of Part 4, which was really, really fun,” he said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and part 4 is different from part 3, which has a lot going on in hell. We still have it. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini-horror film, which is exciting. “

Who is in the cast for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Season 4?

Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as Cousin Ambrose complete the Spellman clan, led by Kiernan Shipkas Sabrina.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s Warlock friend Nick Scratch, have been upgraded to series regulars for Part 3 and are expected to play a leading role in Part 4.

Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell / Lilith / Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood) are also expected to return.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but you can watch the music video and trailer for Part 3 again in the meantime …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JYiMZtIkCo (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=getvYflDK98 (/ embed)