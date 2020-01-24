Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Review

It’s a hell of a hell of a rage like a Spellman despised when Kiernan Shipka’s sly witch for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is back on the broom. With fans still fidgeting from the fiery Part 2 finale, it was always clear that things would come darker before they could get lighter in the next episodes.

With Father Blackwood on the run, Lilith on the throne and Zelda, who rules the Church of Night, it is part 3 of a woman’s world. However, Sabrina literally doesn’t waste time trying to save BF Nick Scratch from her father’s hooves straight to hell (in a hand basket).

Elsewhere, Prudence and Ambrose go their own way. Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Looking for Father Blackwood. It is a cat and mouse game in which both sides overtake each other at every turn. Unconventional lovers are supported by the puzzling Mambo Marie, while Skye P. Marshall channels a serious American horror story: Coven-Vibes. Mambo’s own goals soon led her on an unconventional path towards Zelda.

Speaking of which, Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda keep the fort down in Greendale.

The double comedy of Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto bounces off again as if they were real siblings. Hilda is the warm and maternal Ying to Zelda’s frosty Yang, but it is Hilda who has the greatest transformation (figuratively and literally) in Part 3.

Aside from the fact that Perdomos Ambrose perfectly slips into the role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Giles as the de facto expert on all occult things, Michelle Gomez is the real star of the play. As Ms. Wardwell – back in the Land of the Living – and the mighty Lilith, Gomez does double duty and brilliantly balances the nervous mood of Wardwell and the sour Lilith that we love and loathe. Richard Coyle has a similarly difficult task, since he portrays everyone from Father Blackwood to Satan and even Aunt Hilda.

When it comes to the rest of the newcomers, Jonathan Whitesell’s “Elfish” gives Robin Theo a much stronger presence than the most interesting member of the Fright Club. Finally, Sam Corlett steps out of the shadows when the bourgeois Caliban – the self-titled Prince of Hell – sadly fades into the background, just another pretty face.

Even worse, Caliban is not realizing its potential as a major evil from Part 3. There is still a more threatening presence when Lucifer Sabrina has serious problems with his father by staying in both Nick and Father Blackwood.

At the center of the series is the idea of ​​love and loss, whereby happy ends are beyond the reach of the main characters. Did someone really buy that Blackwood would just turn around, that Nick and Sabrina were for fortresses, or the futile hope that we’d be fed up with Salem, Sabrina the teenage witch and start talking?

The circle is unlucky and lets a darker presence roll into the city with decreasing power. The simple premise that the “normal” witches are the good ones and the pagan carnival are the bad ones is a little too hard, which makes this a traveling circus of problems.

In season three of many shows, they really got going and just like Game of Thrones, which was shocked by the Red Wedding, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is not held back in the penultimate episode. However, there is an argument that Part 3 does not increase the stake sufficiently.

If you throw the Gentiles, Father Blackwood, Lucifer Morningstar, Lilith and Caliban together, Part 3 becomes a melting pot of villains that don’t quite come together. (In the last episode, more of it is listed in Part 4, where it seems like the hassle could double with a clever allusion to the 90s sitcom.)

There is also a feeling that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Helllands isn’t as dark as it could be. There are many imaginative images that look like they were taken from a Nightmare-on-Elm Street movie while the Blood Red Road is very magical with some creative homages to the world of L Frank Baum.

But the show also occasionally roams the Glee area, leading to bizarre interpretations of Run DMC’s It’s Tricky and Toni Basils Mickey. The cheerleading feels inappropriate to remind you that Sabrina should still be a high school teen. The Fright Club’s musical interlude with tracks like Teenage Dirtbag also feels embedded in episodes like mini commercial breaks.

Although some are undoubtedly disappointed, the usual number of episodes has been reduced to just eight, which has at least helped the authors to tighten everything up in Part 3 – admirably, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina still retains its core of female empowerment and fear of teenagers , If installing the parts for Part 4 weren’t too bad, there would be a compelling argument that Sabrina has lost some of her magic, but luckily, she’ll surely continue to captivate Netflix viewers.

Sabrina’s Part 3 Chilling Adventures is now streamed on Netflix