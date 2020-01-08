Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Release Date | Plot, cast

Loading...

Netflix’s dark version of Sabrina, the teenage witch, turned out to be one of the surprise hits of 2018, with streaming service locking creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and at least four seasons.

There’s a lot more of the Greendale Witches starting with season three, which will be released later in 2019.

Find out Everything we know about the new season can be found below.

When is the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released on Netflix?

Good news – Netflix has announced the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Friday January 24, 2020:

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. See you on January 24th, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94

– Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

Highlights from our day on the set of @sabrinanetflix with the spectacular @KiernanShipka and cast. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 returns to @netflix on January 24th. pic.twitter.com/ThzUSwwx3Z

– NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) December 7, 2019

The production of the third season (which was shot for the fourth season in a row) started in Vancouver in late April and continued over the summer. We were hoping to get the third episode block in time for Halloween (CAOS was Netflix’s big show in 2018 as well), but that would only have given the production team six months to shoot eight episodes. Still not long in coming …

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been extended by 16 more episodes! Production starts next year and the next batch will be broadcast in two parts: parts 3 and 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Who’s in the cast?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, were promoted to series regulars for parts three and four, as confirmed by Netflix’s account “See What’s Next Twitter”.

# ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have been raised to regular production status for parts 3 and 4! pic.twitter.com/osfjj9Ui8b

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

And what would Sabrina be without Sabrina? Kiernan Shipka will be back along with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Satan), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Chance Perdomo (Ambrose).

What will happen?

At the end of season two, Sabrina planned to go to hell to save her boyfriend Nick, who had locked the Dark Lord in his body.

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence want to hunt Father Blackwood, and Zelda is the tentative director of the Church of Night.