'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Sabrina goes to hell in a scary video

The last time we saw Sabrina Spellman, she was sitting with her friends Harvey, Roz and Theo at their local hideout in Greendale. She made them a surprising proposition: “Let’s go to hell and get my boyfriend back!”

In the first preview of season 3 of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, on January 24, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) plays in a clip called “Straight to Hell”. The scary pop song opens with Sabrina in her classic red hood in front of a full moon, singing to recover her boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from the depths of hell. “I’m not afraid to take this chance, because let me tell you,” she sings, “When it comes to love, I go straight to hell.”

Harvey (real musician Ross Lynch) shreds the guitar as previews of season 3 scroll across the screen. Sabrina puts on a Baxter High cheerleader uniform, while in another scene, she kisses Nick, who turns out to be the Dark Lord. It ends with waking up from a nightmare, sweating and frightened.

Based on the character of Sixties Archie Comics, Sabrina gives a dark and modern twist to classic comics – the story of a half-mortal, half-witch who crawls around the world. Like the hit Riverdale show (based on Archie Comics), Sabrina was adapted by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – the chief creative officer of Archie Comics.

During the past two seasons, Sabrina has been striving to find a place in both the witch and the mortal world, but has closed season 2 by signing The Book of the Beast and becoming an official witch. Along the way, she separated from her deadly boyfriend, Harvey, and clung to Nick, a wizard. We also meet the Dark Lord in the flesh (played by Luke Cook), who tells Sabrina that he is her real father and that she must assume the throne as queen of hell. The season ends with Sabrina sending the Dark Lord back to hell, only inside Nick’s body.