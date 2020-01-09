Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Images

Loading...

Sabrina Spellman is back and she is ready to go through hell to get her boyfriend back.

On Thursday, the streaming service revealed the first glance Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part three with some bad photos and a musical trailer that we still have in mind. While one photo shows that Sabrina and Nicholas Scratch are happily in love, along with her mortal friends, another shows the two young lovers who look particularly sad. It won’t be easy this season for either, which is probably bad news for fans of “Nabrina”.

We know that after that wild season, two finals, Sabrina and the company move forward with one mission in mind: go to hell and get Nicholas back. But nothing is ever easy with the Spellmans and their inner circle, and the third season will be full of obstacles and evil enemies determined to stand in their way. Moreover, it seems that Sabrina and Rosalind start cheerleading, which takes up so much of your time in high school!

View the photos of the coming season and make sure you tune in on January 24 to find out what happens when a Spellman witch goes into hell.