Children's playground in Stanley Park in 2020

One of the parks at the eastern end of Belleville will be retrofitted this year.

Stanley Park will again include play equipment for children.

A city report from employees indicates that 774 people responded to a survey and 59% said that the addition of a playground in the park would increase the number of visits.

Eighteen residents of the area signed a letter to the city council that objected to the plan and stated that they “have great concerns.”

They complained that an open day on this topic was being held at Parkdale Community Center in December and that “only a few people” had heard about it.

General transport manager and operations Joseph Reid tells Quinte News that the information about the survey and the public information meeting was placed on the website of the city and on social media.

The city council approved a proposal from Wentworth Landscapes for just over a hundred and 89 dollars.

The city had budgeted $ 250,000 for the project and the additional funding will be used to provide a parking space next to the playground.

