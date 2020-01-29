Children's emergency doctor charged with injuring young daughter

CLOSE

Eight months ago, a former doctor in the emergency department of the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital was charged with physical abuse of his newborn daughter, a case that caught the country’s attention and divided some staff. of the hospital.

John M. Cox, 39, and his wife, Sadie Dobrozsi, a pediatric oncologist at Children’s, have put together a vigorous defense that includes more than a dozen experts who question the conclusions of the couple’s colleagues at Children’s. They have not seen the girl they were adopting since she was taken into police custody in May.

Cox’s story was first reported on Monday by NBC News, which previously, in partnership with the Houston Chronicle, was investigating child welfare services, allegations of abuse and family separation in Texas.

John M. Cox, left, an emergency pediatrician, in court with his wife, Sadie Dobrozsi, also a pediatrician. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Cox’s lawyer told the court on Tuesday that some doctors from Children’s’ child abuse team had asked their colleagues to modify their own reports to better support the findings of abuse in some cases.

Wisconsin for Children released a statement that preventing child abuse is part of its primary mission and that it cannot comment on the case of Cox, which does not involve the care he provided to a hospitalized patient, and that he did not see any patients after the allegations.

In a statement made to its own staff on Monday, and shared Tuesday with the Sentinel Journal, the hospital said it maintained the quality of its pediatric pediatric team, which it rated as one of the best in the country.

The statement went on to say that “we think it is extremely important that we honestly and transparently investigate the concerns raised in the history of NBC and we will do so” and urged worried employees to use a hotline confidential telephone assistance within the hospital.

A judge heard a state request Tuesday to limit the continued disclosure of confidential medical information and child protection services that were part of NBC history.

Circuit judge Stephanie Rothstein has warned all lawyers of any public disclosure or comment regarding the same information and has stated that she will issue a written protection order.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Stephanie Rothstein (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Sentinel of the Milwaukee Journal)

She also set a date next month for a full hearing on Cox’s request to dismiss a chief’s allegation of intentionally causing harm, a crime.

According to the NBC News report, Cox says that he and his daughter, about a month old at the time, fell asleep in bed and when he woke up crying, he feared he would roll over her. He took her to the kids, fearing he might have broken the baby’s collarbone.

The initial x-rays did not indicate this, but another doctor saw small marks on the inside of the baby’s arms and one on his back. He informed the children’s defense team at the hospital and a pedophile pediatrician, Hillary Petska, examined the girl and ordered other tests.

Tests later showed that the child’s collarbone was actually broken.

The child returned home with Cox and his wife. Later that evening, two child welfare investigators came to their home in Wauwatosa and looked at the baby again.

Prosecutors believe other doctors are biased to believe that Cox, their peer who has two other children, could not have physically abused her daughter. Specialists in child maltreatment at the hospital do not believe that violence could explain the girl’s bruises and broken collarbone.

Cox has since resigned from Children’s Wisconsin, according to NBC history, which indicates that a dozen medical staff spoke to NBC on condition of anonymity because they feared they would be punished for expressing their concerns in public .

In requesting that the charges be dismissed, Cox’s lawyer Michael Levine argues that prosecutors have omitted critical information from the document.

“The criminal complaint, in this case, is entirely devoid of any factual assertion that would support a likely conclusion that Dr. Cox intentionally abused children,” said the petition.

“The conclusion that the state proposes as an injury mechanism is a theory not supported by medical data, but in addition, it is not attributed to any specific conduct or action of Dr. Cox.”

John Cox, left, a pediatrician formerly at the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, leaves the court with his wife, Sadie Dobrozsi, also a doctor, after Cox appeared in Milwaukee County court in Milwaukee. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Assistant prosecutor Matthew Torbenson, who signed the lawsuit, has prosecuted dozens of cases of physical abuse of children and has often worked with specialists from Children’s.

He told Rothstein on Tuesday that the accusation only came after due diligence. The complaint states that a licensed pediatrician in child abuse considered the matter without any knowledge of Cox’s involvement and concluded that the child’s injuries were inconsistent with the proposed medical history and consistent with the abuse.

As in many similar cases, the complaint lists specific bruises and a broken collarbone and concludes that such conditions do not occur in non-mobile infants in the absence of abuse.

On Tuesday, seeking to curtail information, he accused Levine of “arming” the girl’s medical records and sending her “a veiled threat” the day before Torbenson filed a complaint, an email saying he “wouldn’t want to be me” if the deal goes ahead.

Children’s Defense Team Leader Lynn Sheets is a leading child abuse authority, coining the term “sentinel injuries” to describe otherwise minor or apparent routine injuries to children as being indicative of abuse and warranting further investigation by health. professionals.

In the case of child deaths, most medical facilities have long argued that children with some cerebral swelling and internal bleeding from the head died of criminal trauma, even without any other signs of physical abuse.

But some doctors have started to wonder if criminal shaking is still the only explanation for these symptoms.

In Cox’s case, according to NBC history, more than a dozen experts agree that the girl’s injuries likely occurred exactly as Cox suspected and reported – that her own weight could have break the infant’s collarbone and that the marks on his arms came from the way he first took her in panic.

In an update to its story Tuesday, NBC News reported receiving a cease and desist from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families that child protection services records are confidential. The journalist told the Sentinel Journal that he had not used any CPS files, just interviews and court records, to report on the actions of CPS staff in the case.

