Children weigh in on the Iowa caucuses

While many voters wonder how the attitude of candidates influences them, children in Iowa also learn how the political landscape unfolds. From ads that consume the internet to political events that flood cities, kids notice on Monday that something big is happening: the Iowa caucuses, who may be able to clarify a busy race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Third class Henry Kautz told KCCI in Des Moines that he would vote for Mayor Pete Buttigieg. "(He) offers affordable healthcare," Henry said. "He wants the middle class to succeed, raise wages for teachers and lower costs for school and childcare." Edward Kennedy, a fifth grade, agrees. He had the opportunity to meet Buttigieg in Madison County and even got a question: "I asked him what the climate would look like in 50 to 100 years … and I asked him how he would solve it," Edward said . Edward also had the opportunity to meet former vice president Joe Biden. He said he would support Biden or Buttigieg as president.

