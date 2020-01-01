Childcare is a constant struggle as more and more women run for office in the state

Loading...

When Kimberly Dudik ran for her fourth term at Montana House, state officials told her that she could not use campaign funds to care for her four young children.

She is now running for the Attorney General, trying to visit much of the escalating state, and spending hours on the street. That means that she needs even more help to pick up her kids at school and daycare when she's away and her husband has a late night in the office.

"It just seems to be behind the times," said Dudik, whose family lives on her husband's income and savings from her work as a lawyer. “When it was a man, the woman was traditionally the one who stayed at home and looked after the children. There is no one at home who cares only about the children. "

Experts predict that a large number of women will run for office again in 2020, as they did in 2018, and childcare remains a hurdle for many of them.

A congressional candidate in New York successfully petitioned the Federal Election Commission in 2018 to provide campaign funds to help cover childcare costs. However, this only applies to applicants for a federal office.

For example, women in many states running for government have to take on nationwide positions such as attorneys general or local offices to find another way to pay for childcare in the campaign, which often requires night and weekend work.

Only six states have laws that specifically allow the use of campaign funds for childcare. Five states are considering this. In most states, including Montana, the law is silent on this subject and pending interpretation by agencies or bodies. Authorities in at least nine states have approved childcare as a campaign-related expense, but these decisions are not required by law and can be reversed.

Women's rights are paramount in the US midterm elections

Utah is among the states that passed a gender-neutral childcare cost law that came into force last May. It was sponsored by Republican MP Craig Hall and easily overtook the GOP-dominated legislature.

Luz Escamilla was one of the first candidates to campaign to become the first Mayor of Salt Lake City in Latina. Escamilla had to get rid of her full-time banking job to knock on the doors and shake hands with voters.

Without a paycheck, it was difficult to cover childcare costs for her two youngest daughters. After the law was passed, she spent approximately $ 1,500 in cash on the campaign over two months to help pay. The extra time she spent on the campaign helped her get a seat in the general election, even though she had lost in November.

"A full-time summer campaign with toddlers makes it really difficult," said Escamilla, adding the law: "It was a great tool in our toolbox."

Minnesota lawmakers added childcare in 2018 as an allowable expense, while Colorado, New York, New Hampshire, and California passed laws in 2019.

Before Colorado allowed the campaign funds to be used for childcare, Amber McReynolds, a former election supervisor in Denver, considered an offer for a state office in 2017. The cost of childcare was a significant problem as a single mother of two young children.

For this and other reasons, McReynolds decided against running.

"When we look at statistics for representatives in Congress or across the state and you don't see single mothers in this category, that's why," said McReynolds, CEO of a nonprofit. "In politics, the circumstances are all the more difficult."

Winning the Canadian Women's Choice – Part 2: Childcare

The policy can also help fathers run for office in families where both parents work.

Jean Sinzdak, deputy director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, said the record number of women running for office in 2018 helped solve the problem. However, legislators in a number of countries have resisted change.

In Tennessee, the sponsor of a childcare measure in the approved campaign spending list last spring was skeptical at a subcommittee hearing.

"If you don't run for office because you can't find childcare, how are you supposed to do your job down here?" Asked Republican John Crawford of Kingsport, Tennessee.

The sponsor, Democratic MP Jason Powell, said he brought in the proposal after rejecting people he wanted to recruit for candidacy for the Nashville City Council because childcare needs prevented them from campaigning.

"I hate that people in our state feel unable to run for office because they may not be able to use their campaign funds for childcare," Powell said.

The measure could not be implemented after a separate vote by the purely male sub-committee.

In Louisiana, Democratic House of Representative Morgan Lamandre rejected her application from the state's Ethics Committee, although it enabled a Republican to claim campaign-related childcare costs in 2000. I don't have to follow the previous decision, said I fear it could be misused.

Hillary Clinton says more women are needed in politics to "get sexism out"

After a setback, the board reversed.

While she has used campaign funds for childcare a few times, Lamandre believes that this is not a panacea for smaller races where candidates may have to choose between paying for a babysitter or buying basics like lawn signs.

"It's helpful, but not a blast," she said.

Liuba Grechen-Shirley, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress on East Long Island and whose FEC petition resulted in childcare costs being granted to the federal candidates, founded a group called Vote Mama to help mothers who run for public office, and hopes that one day the cost will be granted in every state.

States currently considering proposals include New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Caitlin Clarkson Pereira tried a similar approach to Grechen-Shirley, but eventually sued Connecticut after a board rejected her request. She was told that she could not use campaign money to support her little daughter's childcare during her state race in 2018, which she ultimately lost.

Connecticut officials led a program that allows candidates to retrieve tax dollars after they have raised a certain amount themselves. With public funds, the state says childcare should be considered a personal expense.

Pereira argued that this should be considered necessary for meals or travel.

Jody Wilson-Raybould says indigenous women she spoke to feel empowered to join politics

"This is the time to remove roadblocks that clearly prevent parents and families from running for office," she said.

Despite a move by the Connecticut government, Ned Lamont, in the eleventh hour of last year, lawmakers failed to adopt the policy.

Dudik, the Montana candidate, said the absence of these laws shows the need to have more women in power so that politics can be changed.

"If we want more women to run for office, we need to take that into account and not just pay lip service," she said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

