Child neglect shrinks brain, study finds

After studying children who grew up in famous Romanian orphanages, researchers at King’s College London have found “convincing” evidence that neglecting children has permanent effects on an individual’s brain, reports the BBC.

While previous research on 165 children adopted from Romanian orphanages into British families in 2017 revealed that 4 out of 5 children adopted from orphanages continued to suffer from mental health problems linked to their child’s neglect, this new research shows that their childhood trauma has physically transformed them.

The study, published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, found that compared to other adoptees, the adult brains of survivors of the Romanian orphanage were 8.6% more small.

The researchers carried out the study by comparing the brain scans of 67 different Romanian adoptees who had spent varying periods in orphanages before being adopted in the UK with the brain scanners of 21 other adults who had been adopted in the UK. United, reports the Guardian.

One of the researchers, Professor Edmund Sonunga-Barke, told the BBC that the more time children spent in Romanian orphanages, the smaller their brain size.

Yahoo News reports that each additional month spent in the orphanage reduced brain size by 0.27%

“The idea that everything is recoverable, whatever your experience … is not necessarily true – even with the utmost care, you can still see the signs of this earlier adversity,” Sonunga-Barke told the Guardian .

While brain size doesn’t always match intelligence, lead study author Professor Mitul Mehta said in a quote to Yahoo News that the brains of Romanian orphans are structurally different in three key regions of the brain that control organization, memory integration and motivation.