Child actor Raphael Coleman days before his sudden death at the age of 25

The former child actor Raphael Coleman, who appeared in the film Nanny McPhee in 2005, unfortunately passed away. The British actor was only 25 years old and his death was unexpected.

Just a few days before he died, he posted this terrifying video about death, and now that he’s gone, it just leaves you cold.

Unlike in his films, his fans and loved ones will remember him forever because he is committed to climate change and has a deep desire to bring about change.

According to The Daily Mail, Raphael collapsed while jogging and died on Friday. His stepfather, author Carsten Jensen, said that he had no “health problems” before his death.

Raphael Coleman of Nanny McPhee dies at 25

Raphael appeared in Nanny McPhee as Eric Brown, opposite Emma Thompson as the title character. He starred in the films “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind” as well as in “The Revolt”.

The actor’s stepfather, Carsten Jensen, announced on Facebook that he and Raphael were close together. “As a child he was old-fashioned, extremely educated and liked to teach adults with his always amazing knowledge,” wrote Jensen. He said that “there is nothing that makes you see death as unfairly and meaninglessly as when a young person dies.”

Raphael’s mother Liz Jensen also wrote about his death. She wrote on Twitter: “His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and let us appreciate his legacy. “

Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved and working for the noblest cause of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let’s celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and have his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG

– Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

Who was Raphael Coleman?

Raphael was not just an actor. He was also a committed environmental activist. When his stepfather wrote on Facebook, Raphael traveled the world at 18, including a year in Costa Rica and half a year in Indonesia.

Raphael worked with the activist group Extinction Rebellion under the name Iggy Fox. He was arrested several times for protests and should appear in court this April for painting the Brazilian embassy red when the Amazon burned.

“Death switched off Raph,” Jensen wrote on Facebook, “but he did not switch off the light that burned inside him because nobody who knew him was left untouched or forgotten, and so he lives on , “

Raphael’s loved ones are in our thoughts.