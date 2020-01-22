Child abduction suspect in Springfield sent for psychiatric assessment

Man charged with kidnapping of 11-year-old girl sent for psychiatric assessment

Updated: 4:03 p.m. EST Jan 22, 2020

A Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday to a 20-day psychiatric assessment.

Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, appeared before the Springfield District Court for a hearing to determine if it posed a danger to society and could be detained without bail.

He was ordered to return to court on February 11.

Guilty pleas for kidnapping, including kidnapping, were filed on his behalf when he appeared last week.

Charlotte Moccia, 11, of Springfield, was forced into a blue car by a man at approximately 1:30 pm On January 15, when she was returning home after getting off the school bus, police called Amber Alert. . Rodriguez did not know the child.

With public assistance, Rodriguez and the girl were found approximately 30 miles approximately six hours later.

Moccia told investigators that Rodriguez had stabbed her with a knife and threatened to kill her if she screamed or tried to escape, authorities said.

The suspect’s father, Henry Rodriguez, said his son had a history of schizophrenia and paranoia and refused to take medication.

