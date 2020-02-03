Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes catches Super Bowl LIV MVP

MIAMI – Patrick Mahomes had a hard time and the leaders of Kansas City had big problems.

Until the young quarterback coolly swept three-plus quarter of frustration aside, that is.

As he has done so many times in his young career.

“It’s Magic Mahomes,” Travis Kelce said tightly, with a big grin. “It’s Showtime Mahomes. He’ll be himself regardless of the scenario. And you know what? I love him. He wanted this team back in the game.”

Mahomes threw touchdown passes on consecutive fourth quarter drives to lead Andy Reid’s Chiefs to a 31-20 comeback win and give the franchise his first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “That’s the biggest thing. Everyone on this team, nobody had his head down. And we believed in each other. And that’s what we preached all year round – and we had this guy (Reid) here to get us there .

“And we finally found a way to get it.”

The 24-year-old Mahomes was chosen for the game’s MVP after being bounced back to be intercepted on two straight possessions, while the Chiefs’ title seems to slip away.

“I made many mistakes there,” Mahomes acknowledged.

But with a deficit of 20-10, Mahomes and the Chiefs suddenly started – and didn’t stop until they were in a confetti shower as they walked around the Lombardi Trophy.

And it was the late-game version of Mahomes that led them to where Len Dawson last delivered the Chiefs in 1970.

“It’s not all Patrick, and he’ll be the first to tell you that,” Reid said, “but it’s a good place to start.”

Mahomes covered a 10-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown throw to Kelce that made it 20-17 with 6:13 remaining.

There were already signs on that ride that Mahomes was about to do something special.

“Everything is possible with him,” said fullback Anthony Sherman.

On the third and fifteenth of the Chiefs 35, Mahomes found a wide open Tyreek Hill 44 yards downfield for a first down that made up the score – the most important game in the comeback.

“We were in a bad situation,” Mahomes said. “Tyreek really made a great piece and that brought us there.”

On the next ride from Kansas City, Mahomes zipped the ball around – 13 meters to Kelce and 3 to Hill, before throwing a perfectly placed rainbow pass to Sammy Watkins on the right along the side 38 meters to get the ball to the 49ers 10.

Three games later, Mahomes threw a 5-meter pass to Damien Williams, who reached the goal line – and this was after a video review – to place Kansas City 24-20 with 2:44 left.

Mahomes put both arms in front of him and shouted in the celebration, releasing three quarters of frustration and feeling a Super Bowl title.

“We have a heart,” said Mahomes. “That’s only from day one. Coach pushes us to be the best people we can be, and we never give up.”

After Kansas City stopped Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in fourth place, Williams ran 4 meters through the middle. He then sealed the win by ripping 38 yards in the end zone for a 31-20 lead with 1:12 left.

It was reminiscent of the division round when Kansas City lagged early against Houston before Mahomes led the Chiefs back from a 24-point deficit to make the biggest comeback in franchise history.

They were almost not that big here, but the 49ers made it hard for Mahomes to get into a rhythm all night.

“They are one of the best defenses I have experienced in my career so far,” he said. “We do not perform at a sufficiently high level and if you play such a defense, you will not be successful.”

Mahomes was intercepted by Fred Warner in the third quarter and picked up by Tarvarius Moore to shorten the next ride from Kansas City. It was the first time that Mahomes threw multiple interceptions in a game since week 11 of the 2018 season against the Los Angeles Rams, when he threw three in a loss of 54-51.

But Mahomes led Kansas City to the third consecutive comeback of a double-digit deficit in the fall season this year.

“He kept firing, that’s what he did,” Reid said. “And the boys around him just believed in him. … No one lost their balance. They just kept rolling.”

Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards and the two scores, and also had a 1-yard touchdown against the 49ers.

“You know, Pat Mahomes, as I have said all year round, man: I take that quarterback over every quarterback,” said defensively ending Frank Clark. “There is nobody like him.”

On February 6, 2013, a 17-year-old Mahomes tweeted: “I bet it feels great to be the quarterback who says” I’m going to Disney World “after winning the Super Bowl.”

Well, Mahomes is the youngest player named The Associated Press NFL MVP and wins a Super Bowl in his career. He is also the youngest quarterback to be selected as the Super Bowl MVP.

It was precisely these moments that the Chiefs had in mind when they put together Mahomes with the 10th overall choice in 2017.

The confetti. The Lombardi. The happy tears.

All with Mahomes in front.

“This fan base has accepted me since day one and they have supported me to the maximum,” Mahomes said. “It’s great to get that trophy back to Kansas City.”