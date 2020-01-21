Chiefs narrow favorites on early Super Bowl LIV opportunities

After recording yet another dominant win in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game play-off action, the Kansas City Chiefs have opened as slender 1.5-point favorites on the Super Bowl listings on sports books controlled by OddsShark .com.

Kansas City decisively removed the Tennessee Titans and recorded a 35-24 win as the 7-point home chalk, and will now make its first 50-year Super Bowl performance in two weeks at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Chiefs have endured slow starts in each of their two play-off games. They conquered an early 24-0 deficit in their AFC Divisional Round clash with Houston in an epic manner, recovered and claimed a 51-31 win as 10-point favorites over the NFL odds, and were twice behind 10 points in the first half of Sunday’s win before the door to the Titans is slammed shut.

In general, the Chiefs have now won and covered in eight straight games, while claiming an average margin of 16.1 points per game during that play. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has emerged as the dominant force behind this team’s return to the Super Bowl. The 24-year-old has collected 615 passing yards and eight touchdown throws, along with 106 storming yards and one scoring run during the Kansas City playoff run, and has been rewarded with the Super Bowl MVP opportunities, to which he has shot a short +125 favorite.

Kansas City has also held the lead in recent meetings with the 49ers, with 5-3 straight up and 6-2 against the spread in eight general meetings since 1991. However, each of those victories has come home, while the Chiefs sport a 0-5 SU record in their past five road dates with the Niners.

The 49ers probably also give the Chiefs the most difficult challenge they face during their current 8-0 SU run, as they make their first Super Bowl appearance in seven years. San Francisco removed the Green Bay Packers with surprising ease in Sunday’s 37-20 win as an 8-point favorite on online gambling sites.

While the 49ers had an average of 31 points per game during their current four-game SU win series, it is their stifling defense that is likely to be the key to their success against Kansas City. San Francisco has given up a total of 83 rushes in the playoffs this year.

Now ready to make their seventh trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history, the 49ers are looking for a record sixth Lombardi trophy. They have increased the hardware five times before, but were short in their most recent offer, a loss of 34-31 for the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.