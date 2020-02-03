Chiefs’ Hill comes behind defense to activate KC’s comeback

MIAMI – The question that San Francisco defenders will ask themselves out of season to ask themselves was probably the same one that went through Patrick Mahomes in the fraction of a second that changed the Super Bowl on Sunday.

How did Tyreek Hill get that open?

More than three-quarters stopped by a Niners defense that did not hold big games this season, Mahomes and the Chiefs finally found their opening. It was a 44-meter pass to Hill, the small and fast broad receiver that not one, not two, but three defenders remained behind on the third and the 15 and with the hope of KC it looked bleak in the fourth quarter.

That was the turning point in the Kansas City win of 31-20, the key to the 21-point fourth quarter and the trigger point in the Chiefs’ third consecutive comeback of a double-digit deficit in this year’s playoffs.

“Coach Reid told me … to keep firing, to believe in your eyes and to go for it,” said Mahomes.

Hard to imagine he could believe his eyes when he saw Hill so wide open.

The 49ers came in after allowing only eight completed games this season on passes that were thrown more than 20 yards into the field – the least of all teams in the NFL in 14 seasons. More than 53 minutes in this they have lived up to the resume.

Harassing Mahomes in the backfield, never letting him free at the edges, let alone for a big pitch, the Niners had complete control.

They forced two Mahomes choices – the first two of his post-season career – and celebrated each time by posing for fake photos in the end zone. They took a 20-10 lead that felt even bigger.

Trailing 10, Mahomes threw a few imperfections, including one that was initially ruled by Hill, but was destroyed in the assessment. It was third and 15 out of 35; another stop would have almost ended the game.

Mahomes backwards 13 meters after the snap, looked downfield, then on his left, and let go of his longest pitch of the evening. Hill stuck in his tracks and rocked it in. Only then did three Niners – Emmanuel Moseley, K’Waun Williams and Fred Warner – swarm back to tackle him at the 21.

Four games later, the Chiefs had reduced the deficit to three, but the defense of San Francisco was astonished and never conquered.

After three and three, Sammy Watkins caught a 38-meter pass and beat Richard Sherman, no less, to get the starting score.

Kansas City got the ball back and Damian Williams broke a 38-meter run for the final score.

In less than 8 minutes, the 10-point deficit became an 11-point lead – and at the 100-year anniversary of the NFL, Kansas City had its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.