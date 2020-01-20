Chiefs closed Henry, Titan's game plan in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Tennessee Titans hoped to follow the same game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs who had taken them to play-off victories in Baltimore and New England, allowing the ball to run as far back as possible on Derrick Henry.

It was a bad sign that their bruise never got a carry in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs minimized the impact Henry had on the AFC championship game Sunday and held him only 7 meters after halftime, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. 28 consecutive points. The result was a 35-24 win that sent Kansas City to its first Super Bowl in 50 years and the Titans after an incredible post-season drive.

Henry finished with 19 carrys for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Titans, who were languishing around .500 when they defeated the Chiefs in week 10. They then leaned heavily on Henry and won nine of their next 12 games – and three consecutive – to reach their sixth AFL or AFC championship game, and first since 2002.

Their route as a wildcard team took them to New England and Baltimore, but they even managed to remove those obstacles with ease. They turned Tom Brady away in Foxborough and closed Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens.

However, they could not get more upset at Arrowhead Stadium.

They could not complete their first trip to the Super Bowl in two decades – even if their painfully obvious plan worked early.

Henry carried an opening ride three times, which gave them a field goal, after which he ended their next ride by taking a direct snap and rolling over the left side into the end zone. Henry added 29 meters to his third ride, a swirling 75-yard march that took more than 9 minutes to stop Kansas City’s powerful attack.

By the time major offensive lineman Dennis Kelly took a touchdown pass, the Titans had taken a 17-7 lead and the raw environment of Arrowhead Stadium – which was so energetic a week ago when Kansas City scored 41 straight points to pass Houston Texans – was about as quiet as a church on a Sunday afternoon.

That’s when the Chiefs caught fire.

And then everything went downhill for Tennessee.

Mahomes ended a fast-scoring ride with a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and started with a series of 28 consecutive points to match their series in the division round. Then the Chiefs Henry crammed twice on the next disc, when the Titans tried to settle down and got the ball back after the 2 minute warning. And with 11 seconds to go, their star quarterback fell to the sidelines for a 27-meter touchdown run that completely deflated the visitors.

“They played a little double coverage, they doubled everyone we had covered, and it just opened,” Mahomes said. “I just found a way to get to the end zone.”

Yes, the Titans succeeded in forcing a point from rest, but they failed to move the ball and had to kick it back immediately. All speed went to the Chiefs, who scored on their next two possessions to take a 35-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

That started two weeks of Super Bowl excitement in Kansas City.

It ended a two-month dream for Tennessee.

There was a growing feeling around Nashville that the Titans would follow in the footsteps of the Steelers and the Packers, the two teams that beat the top three seeds in the late season; both went on to win the Super Bowl.

But none of those teams had to go to Arrowhead Stadium and defeat a team that came in the mustache a year ago to reach the Super Bowl. As the Chiefs moved forward, they minimized Henry’s impact, forced Tennessee to gamble in defense, and left coach Mike Vrabel’s team out of his comfort zone for the first time this fall season.

The result was clear in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.