Chiefs, 49ers offer Super Bowl contrast in styles

GARDENS OF MIAMI, Fla. – Well, this is something else.

The Chiefs and 49ers meet at Super Bowl LIV here at Hard Rock Stadium and mark the first time the two legendary franchises have met in a postseason competition.

Kansas City has not appeared in a Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl IV against the Vikings, while the 49ers have not been to the NFL championship since the 2012 season when they lost to the Ravens.

Each of the six Super Bowls since the 49ers were last here contained the Patriots, Broncos, or Seahawks, so the infusion of new blood into the premiere game of sport has been a welcome addition to many.

This game also contains two of the best attacking ghosts in the Kansas City coach Andy Reid and his counterpart in San Francisco, Kyle Shanahan. But they work in a different way.

While Reid’s offenses are based on throwing the ball and playing large pieces, Shanahan is more old-school, with a fullback in a run-heavy attack. The Chiefs were forced to come from behind after a slow start in both wins, while the 49ers dominated from start to finish.

“I’m sure there will be many more teams using sets with two backs,” Reid said this week. “Especially considering the success the 49ers have had with it.”

That formula may be easier to copy than that of Reid, who depends on the talents of Patrick Mahomes and a number of agility players who are perhaps the fastest in the competition.

But this will not be the first trip for Reid of Shanahan to the Super Bowl.

Reid came all the way back in 2004, lost to the Patriots, 24-21. He will be the 24th head coach in NFL history appearing in more than one Super Bowl. Reid’s 15 years between Super Bowl performances is the second longest in the competition history behind Dick Vermeil (19 years).

He also has the most wins in NFL history (207) without a championship.

“You understand that you don’t always get these opportunities,” said Mahomes. “We want to get this for him.”

The 49ers could say the same for Shanahan. Before joining San Francisco three years ago, Shanahan was the attacking coordinator for the Falcons as they remained a 28-3 lead against the Patriots to lose in the 34-28 extension.

Shanahan was blamed for that loss because he chose to keep throwing the ball with the big lead instead of running more.

Shanahan and his father, Mike, are the first father-son duo who each serve as head coach in an NFL champion game. Mike Shanahan led the Broncos to a Super Bowl.

“I can speak first-hand that I was part of a Super Bowl and many people blame me on many things and you know, I’m still alive and I was fine the next day,” said Shanahan. “You know what I’m happy for, you go as fast as you can, you do as well as you can and you live with the consequences.”

No one will now ask the 49ers to run the ball too little. quarterback Jimmy Garappolo has only taken 27 paces in San Francisco’s two playoff wins to reach the Super Bowl, including only eight times in the NFC Championship win of the team over the Packers.

It should provide an interesting clash of styles. The main rusher of Kansas City in the playoffs is Mahomes with 106 yards on 15 carry’s.

