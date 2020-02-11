Chief State breaks the cycle, brings the posi to “Reprise” watch

Hold on, where are we? Southern California? Eastern Pennsylvania? What about none of the above? Chief State is an energetic pop quintet quintet from Vancouver, British Columbia, which is tighter than a rich family member and just as posi as the mutilated childhood core records of your older siblings. Today AltPress premieres with the video for ‘Reprise’, a song from their approaching album, Tough love, will be released on Mutant League Records at the end of March.

“Reprise” is written about a situation where I felt I could help someone I loved, “says singer Fraser Simpson.” The metaphor of running around in a circle and being trapped in a loop is not just how I am I felt about this person, but also about the situation I recently found myself in. It is ironic that this song has turned me around, but it has been a tough year personally, I hope it helps others to realize that going in circles and different results never expect is the answer – whatever the question is. “

Apparently Simpson’s background story impressed director Mike Millan, who had set the band up in a circle, plugging in and leaving. It is clear that Chief State – Simpson, vocalists / guitarists Justin Pham and Nik Pang, bass player Joe Soderholm and drummer Chris Kavanagh – know when to hit the gas and when to collapse. Now you can get a little dizzy with the rotating camera angles. We like to think that you get a light feeling in the pop-punk jet stream of the band.

Tough love is from Mutant League from March 27. You can pre-order a copy for your own purposes here. Meanwhile, hold your device firmly and pogo in place to go “Reprise” below.

track list:

1. “Try it hard”

2. “Deciduous”

3. “Reprise”

4. “Something good for once”

5. “Waiting time”

6. “Choke”

7. “Peace of mind”