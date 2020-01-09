Loading...

The Air Force relieved the commander of a pilot training school at the beginning of last week of “a loss of confidence in his command ability,” said the Task & Purpose service on Wednesday.

Colonel Derek Stuart, the commander of the 14th Task Force at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Was replaced on January 2 by Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, the commander of the 19th Air Force. Gonzalez gave no other reason for Stuart’s dismissal than “loss of trust.”

Stuart has been with Columbus AFB since fall 2018, Gonzalez said. According to Stuart’s biography, the 14th floor, home to the 52-week special mission for basic pilot training, trains more than 400 American and foreign pilots each year in a range of training vehicles and flight simulators.

Stuart was responsible for eight squadrons with over 1,300 officers, civilians, teams and contract agents. For Stuart, the 14th floor was the last item in a long and decorated Air Force career.

The colonel entered the office in 1996, the biography said, and he had done everything from connecting to Congress to the missile missions over Iraq. On the way, he collected 3,200 flight hours, a Command Pilot rating, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaves.

Lieutenant Colonel William McElhinney took command of Stuart, Gonzalez said.