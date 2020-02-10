Chief Maracle comments from railroad protest

The head of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte says he does not know what is good to block the CN railway line.

R. Don Maracle spoke to Quinte News on Monday morning about the blockade, which began late last week.

The blockade should show support for those protesting against a gas pipeline in British Columbia. There are dozens of First Nations and their supporters against the line, while there are many First Nations communities that support the line and the economic benefits for the communities.

When asked whether the band council supports the blockade, Maracle said it was not penalized.

Maracle added that it is a police case and they do not comment on law enforcement related matters.

The railway line on Wyman Road is in Tyendinaga Township.

The demonstrators have set up a snow plow at a distance from the three railway lines. One person told Quinte News that if a train tries to get through it, it will track it.

Every day, thousands of people and billions of dollars of cargo travel through the Quinte region on the CN line.

CN has received a court order from the courts, but the protest will continue from Monday afternoon.

.