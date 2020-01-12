Chief Justice May Reject Trump's Dismissal

Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News on Saturday evening to argue that the Supreme Court should dismiss the impeachment trial against President Trump, bizarrely comparing the charges against the President to an indictment for “not looking nice” “.

In a disjointed interview, the president’s personal attorney appeared to simultaneously argue that the Supreme Court could and should quash the indictment while admitting that the Senate trial would benefit Trump.

Affirming that the abuse of power and the obstruction of congressional charges against Trump are essentially fabricated, Giuliani said: “The remedy is to go to the United States Supreme Court and have it declared unconstitutional.”

Recognizing that “there is nothing in the Constitution that would allow the Supreme Court” to do so, Giuliani said: “There is nothing in the Constitution either … that allows the Supreme Court to declare a unconstitutional law of Congress. Marshall invented. ”

“Suppose someone accused me of not being beautiful tonight … and brought me to justice before the New York Supreme Court. … He would be rejected, “he said.

“The rules are set by the Senate. Then the chief judge interprets the rules. The chief judge will have the power to dismiss, ”said Giuliani.

If the impeachment trial is not blocked, he said, Trump would be “acquitted” but there would be no limits to the impeachment, then “perhaps the next group of Republicans crazy people will go after a democrat. ”

“I can even say that politically, it would be better to go to trial!” They will find out about Biden, they will find out what a great Biden scammer is, ”said Giuliani.

Apparently completely forgetting about Ukraine – the country where its own crusade to denounce Biden’s alleged corruption turned out to be at the heart of the impeachment process – Giuliani said a trial means “they will find out that Biden doesn’t just didn’t make money in Iran, but he made money in China, and he made money in Iraq. ”

Trump himself has already promised to “go to the United States Supreme Court” in the event of impeachment proceedings against him. In a 1993 opinion by Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, however, the Supreme Court itself held that “the judiciary, and the Supreme Court in particular, had not been chosen to play a role in the accusations”.

