Chick’s dilemma, Ashley’s gun situation, and The Champ no longer

This is Ashley Dead Eye Jones, who feels with her hands for her weapon in the gator-infested swamp. Outbid that. Photo credit: History

Welcome to this week’s reflections on Swamp People on History, where Louisiana people show the rest of the country for grit and humor. Not to mention recipes for a Gator’s A ** hole. I kind you are very resourceful with the exotic ingredients and leave nothing to waste.

Good sir. After today’s big bull festival, you couldn’t pay me to venture into the swamp after seeing all the well-fed and massive swamp kites that lived everywhere.

And you certainly couldn’t sell me a retirement home by the water where my grandchildren were served these beasts as tasty two-legged starters. What did Troy’s buddy Chick think?

Swamp people recap what happens?

This is the situation we have tonight: a grandfather trying to build a 4-foot metal fence to protect himself from it – get that – 12-foot alligators (they can climb walls by the way) and a beloved weapon that was given to our favorite devastator Ashley Dead by her father, who is EATEN UP and pulled into the mud when she was trying to pack it for Ronnie.

So of course she jumped in to get it back, damn it, security. It was fantastic. Captain Ronnie Adams knows he has the best hunter on his boat.

In the third episode of Swamp People, The Champ refers to Willie Edward’s nickname for an elusive animal with over 12 feet that he knows personally and would like to kill. That’s how Willie rolls. If you have no idea that he has set his goals for you (he needs subtitles), then bam!

While Daniel Edgar aka Mr. Daniel chews on it, braises it and takes his Gator-Nemeses personally like Grande Noir (‘membah him?), Willie is factual about his killings and has no time to waste. Daniel forges his revenge for years.

Oh my god, I wrote this show forever! ‘Choot me now.

The problem at hand: bulls

We open at the end of the first week of the Gator season. The big bulls are the focus and this week we open with Ronnie and Ashley at Lake Verret and go to one of their favorite honey holes. A downline means one thing, old Mamou. A ten foot. Meh. I mean, come on, we saw over 12 footers, so the bar is totally higher. We need the alligator freak show now.

Next up are the old Cajun altakakas Troy and Terral on Fillet Bayou, who in my opinion totally came up with it because I can’t find a fillet or Filet Bayou anywhere on Google and their buddy is called Chick, which makes me think of fried chicken sandwiches and anti -LGBT charities and Popeye is a better sandwich anyway. I digress.

Troy buddy Chick, the lame fence builder, says a bull invasion is underway. He even builds this (not very high) metal fence to keep the alligators away and protect his grandchildren. Troy admires the metalwork and then looks at Terral, well, we planned the day.

At the end of the episode, Troy and Terral Chicks get annoying Bullengator and he’s over 12 feet tall. Photo credit: history.

In Bayou Sorrel, Willie and Little Willie make their way to the Black Lagoon, where the hunt for bulls for babies begins.

You have a living, then … nothing.

“He’s gone,” says Willie. That’s it! Willie’s entire spoken line. He is unbelievable.

I spoke too early. “The champ, he’s a heavyweight. I haven’t driven a lap with him yet … I think he weighs 1,000, 1,200 pounds,” Willie explains why he killed this Leviathan.

Joey Edgar and Zak Catchem go up the Mardi Gras Pass because the mouth is brackish and this fertile breeding ground is only accessible to bulls who can handle the salt, much like a Saltie Croc. So this is not the place to swim as we say.

Zak is always totally optimistic, as if he had beaten up three Red Bulls, got engaged and full of comments like “Wow”, “BIG FISH” and “Oh my god”. He’s got an angry monster in line when “Pop” Joey tries to balance the boat while Zak runs around with a pole and a live wire at the end. If you paired Zak with Willie on a boat, someone will die.

A rare moment for Zak, who is silent, here with “Pops”. Photo credit: history

Mardi Gras Pass is the land of giants with more than 12 feet in the boat. See? We are no longer interested in these poor 11 footers. You have spoiled us viewers. We won’t be happy until someone dumps a 15-foot crocodile or a rogue saltwater crocodile into the river.

Back in the Black Lagoon, the Willie team, pere et fils, is looking for the champ. Shouldn’t the monster be called “The Creature”?

“You can’t play the alligator there with him,” Willie says simply, no punctuation in this sentence.

They try again and get a hand torch, also known as an active smaller alligator, that smashes. Apparently this was a woman and The Champ, Willie Senior said, “will get angry.” He only knows that the confusion with the breeding harem will somehow trigger a revenge game from this ancient, ginormous, male alligator. That’s why fans love Willie. They come because of the unlikely background stories.

Back in Filet Bayou, Troy and Terral search the Chick area and the hunt has started. It’s the turn of Frau Schläger connoisseur Big Buddy when Troy is on his feet. But “Ole Henry,” as Terral calls him, is big, but there is much more.

They find massive traces. Then a plan is hatched. The bad boy Chase Landry is called to make the long distance call.

Ronnie and Dead Eye Jones are in a secret treasure trove. Until that gator bites her father’s weapon and drags her into the drink. She jumps in and has to grope around in the dirt with alligators and finds the weapon.

Then she has to stab the giant alligator in the head to kill it.

“You are brave,” says Ronnie. Understatement of the episode.

Ashley stabs one alligator in the head while Ronnie pushes another. Photo credit: history

In the remote Black Lagoon, the Willies are confident that the female kill will force the champ to show its reptile hand. Wait. And look. Bubbles give away the giant Leviathan. It’s the champ. During the inspection, it is not the champ, but (according to Willie’s harem theory) a cuckold male with a length of 3 meters, but Willie says the champ is “much bigger than him”.

Back to Chase Landry. Troy’s son creates an ambush, and lo and behold, there’s a monster in the line of fire. Chase shoots and fetches him. He hooks it up and pulls up a gator, but like The Champ, it’s not “the big one” that Troy and Terral Chase sent to solve Chick’s dilemma and darken it.

In Lake Verret, Ronnie and Ashley Gators stab left and right in the head because their weapon is too cloudy to use them safely. “Time is money,” says Ronnie. Is not it.

Blue crabs appear on the carnival pass and the bull party for Team Edgar is underway.

“The monsters are here, but we’ve done our job for us.” You have a footer above 12.

The champ will be killed by the Willies. Photo credit: history.

In Black Lagoon, the Willies are still looking for the champ that can take on Daniel Edgar’s Grande Noir for his elusive and malicious behavior. Willie will also ambush, but in the end the champ loses its title and is in Willie’s boat. “He is dead.”

Meanwhile, Joey and Zak pulled the pickets into the lake, grabbed them and a monster appeared. “We’re going to kill this alligator,” says Pop.

“Big fish,” Zak says. They ended the day with 19 alligators, averaging over 10 feet each. Joey says he has never had a day like this at the Mardi Gras Pass.

At the end of the episode, Chick’s problem gator is finally killed by Terral and Troy (photo above) when the episode ends and we wonder where Frenchy and Gee are. We also wonder if Glenn Guist has hung up his swamp shoes (we kids, he never wears shoes) and if Bruce is making a comeback.

Swamp People will air on the History Channel on Thursdays at 9 / 8c.