Chicken with razor blades tossed in the back yard of Saskatoon in the west of the dog paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Fortunately for Betker, Duke had not yet tried to eat the dangerous piece of poultry.

The baggy was apparently thrown into their backyard at some point before they walked the dog.

Betker called the police and they came and collected the bag as proof.

On Monday afternoon they issued a public warning about the incident – they noticed that no other baggies had been reported by neighbors.

Betker’s house is adjacent to an alley in Pacific Heights, from nearby schools and the Shaw Center.

She said there is a lot of foot traffic behind their high fence, but her dog is no problem.

“There are other dogs around that bark more than he does,” she said.

After the incident, she and her husband keep a close eye on Duke in the back yard – making sure he only picks up toys that they know belong to him.

The couple also keeps scratching their heads about the motif.

“It’s weird if you find something that can harm your dog in your back yard,” she said.

“I don’t know who would ever want to harm such an animal. It just doesn’t make sense.”

CKOM

by Chris Vandenbreekel / CKOM