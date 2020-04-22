Chicken offer is sound and harmless, says B.C. promoting board

VANCOUVER (Information 1130) — The supply of chicken stays strong and risk-free, in accordance to the market advertising board.

A rooster processing plant in East Vancouver was shut by the overall health authority on Monday immediately after 28 workers examined positive for COVID-19.

A beef plant in Alberta also closed immediately after workers there contracted the virus. Outbreaks have also happened at services in Quebec and Ontario.

Invoice Vanderspek, with the B.C. Hen Internet marketing Board, claimed the outbreak at United Poultry in Vancouver hasn’t affected general production in the province as processing is staying picked up by a further plant.

“We know that the processers are accomplishing almost everything they can to stop that we also know that their most important problem is the overall health and security of their staff members,” he additional. “Could it materialize? Absolutely. Will it take place? We certainly hope not.”

Provincial Wellbeing Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry claimed Tuesday that the Vancouver Coastal Well being authority is investigating United Poultry with the Canadian Foods Inspection Agency.

“The overall health teams are carrying out the call tracing and investigation of this outbreak,” she additional.

In accordance to the federal inspection agency, there is no proof to counsel that foods is a most likely supply or route of transmission for the virus.

“At this time, there have been no described circumstances of food items or foods packaging becoming involved with the transmission of COVID-19,” claims the wellness authority. “Therefore, no recall of rooster solutions distributed from this plant is needed.”

The inspection agency encouraged all Canadians to stick to great cleanliness procedures during meals managing and preparing: