Chick-fil-A's employee goes viral after the video captures an optimistic attitude

A Chick-fil-A employee in Wilmington, North Carolina, has drawn the attention of his community with his contagiously optimistic customer service and brilliant attitude.

A regular customer recorded a video of employee Jeremiah Murrill one day while placing his order to drive in the restaurant.

She posted the video on Facebook. In two weeks, he had 185,000 visits and hundreds of comments from people who recognized Murrill's smile and excellent customer service.

In the Facebook video, Murrill is taking the order in the self-service line dressed in a heavy jacket and a blurry winter hat. Despite what appears to be cold weather, it is full of smiles and kind words.

After happily taking the order, he says: "An incredible order, everyone", and gives the total to the customers.

As he takes his card to pay for the meal, he says: "You are one step away from an amazing lunch meal. It will be a pleasure to serve you at our window after two more things. Do you know what that is? It's a fist bump each . You are great ".

"You have an amazing day," says Murrill, hitting the knuckles with each passenger in the car.

He is loved by community members.

Like many restaurant chains, your Chick-fil-A has several loyal customers who frequent the store. Murrill goes out of his way to remind each of them.

"I serve many guests," he told WWAY, a CNN affiliate. "I try to remember each and every one of the names of drive-thru. That's something personal for me."

Your efforts do not go unnoticed. The comments section of the Facebook video talks about the number of people who appreciate making an extra effort.

"I used to work down the street from that place and if I ever had a bad day and drove, I always smiled!" one person wrote

Another commentator was glad to see so many people recognizing his great attitude, saying: "My favorite boy! Literally the most positive person, rain or shine. I am so happy that he is receiving the recognition he deserves and has earned simply by being an optimistic and genuine human being. You are a rare find, friend. "

He sees his work as more than taking orders

Murrill, a Wilmington native, has been working at Chick-fil-A for some years, says WWAY. For him, his job at the restaurant is more than just making people pass the self-service line.

"The way you interact with people is important and it transforms one day," he told WWAY.

"Seeing these lives transform only by talking to them and taking their orders and being kind and pleasant, it is amazing."

Murrill works in the restaurant with his four brothers [Destini, Kristian, Joshua and Angel] and told WWAY that he dreams of having his own Chick-fil-A franchise one day, where he can continue his kind work and incorporate the ministry and music too.

