Chicago Sky centre Stefanie Dolson says she acquired COVID-19

Chicago Sky centre Stefanie Dolson declared that she examined beneficial for the coronavirus, earning her the initially known Chicago skilled athlete to deal COVID-19.

Dolson stated in a movie that aired Friday night time during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft that she and her “whole family” tested constructive about a thirty day period ago, the Chicago Tribune described.

“This virus has strike very near to house,” mentioned Dolson, who, alongside with Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, is one of two WNBA gamers regarded to have contracted the virus. “My mother, she ended up becoming admitted into the hospital for about 4 days. She experienced critical indications, pneumonia. But due to the fact of the group of health care employees that was there, she’s dwelling protected now and balanced.”

Dolson, who is residing in New York, did not share any particulars about her very own condition and could not be reached for comment by the Tribune. On the other hand, the team’s principal owner, Michael Change, explained to the paper that Dolson’s indicators “never got genuinely terrible.”

Alter stated that team officials consulted with medical professionals with the College of Chicago Drugs, which is the team’s formal healthcare service provider and a major sponsor. Sky coach James Wade reported the WNBA has conferred with Dolson on her cure selections.

The Related Press