Miss Kitty has shown up at Black Ink Crew: Chicago to support Charmaine after her mother dies, and now it looks like she’ll be here for a while.

There are rumors that Kitty is more than just a friend of Ryan Henry, a relationship that sent Ceasar Emanuel over the edge enough to release her from Black Ink in New York.

When Kitty appeared in Louisiana for the funeral of Charmaine’s mother Glenda and took care of her make-up, the manager of 2nd City owed her a fixed sum and offered to hire her for the Black Ink Crew: Chicago store.

Miss Kitty and Ryan Henry discuss their future in Chicago

After Charmaine’s offer, Kitty even sat down with Ryan and told him that she would consider accepting the offer, which would take her from New York to Chicago.

He loved it and the two even teased that it would give them even more time to spend together.

And while Kitty’s presence in Chicago could help further unite Ryan and Charmaine, there are some other people who aren’t happy to have them there and they won’t make their life in Windy City easy.

Jess is just a Black Ink Crew: Chicago Castmember upset that Kitty is coming to 2nd City

The biggest obstacle for Kitty was Jess, Charmaines business partner at 2nd City.

She made it clear that she had no personal problem with Kitty, but Jess and Charmaine should discuss possible hires, and she completely avoided this requirement when she offered Kitty a job.

Even though Jess was there when the whole thing broke down, she said nothing to the women.

Instead, she started talking to what appeared to be everyone else about how upset she was that Charmaine Kitty offered a place without questioning her.

Plug didn’t seem too impressed with Kitty either, because when they all celebrated together, Kitty was too boring and he wasn’t a big fan of her energy.

Draya also aimed at Kitty and complained that Kitty’s hug wasn’t kind enough when they met at the funeral. She thought Kitty was pushing her aside in the wrong way, as if she didn’t want her hair to be messed up, but she didn’t realize Kitty didn’t know her, so she wasn’t going to get a big, happy hug.

When Kitty goes to 2nd City for work, there is already a drama that makes her act strong.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs on VH1 on Wednesdays at 8/7 a.m.