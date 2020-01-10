Chicago police car goes through red light and tries to tie it to an innocent motorist

Loading...

Dash camera images captured by this Chicago driver show when a police officer tried to quote him for turning on a red light when he clearly did not.

This clip, shared on YouTube, shows the Uber driver approaching an intersection at 11:05 p.m. New Year’s Eve. As the driver nears the intersection, the green light turns yellow but with the wet roads, the driver (naturally) decided to continue rather than try to brake. It is approximately halfway through the intersection when the light turns red and an undercover Ford police vehicle enters the frame.

Scary accident: Dashcam Films SUV dives from a cliff, California police seek help to find a driver

The police vehicle almost crosses the Uber driver’s path, forcing him to deviate to avoid a collision. While the driving police officer appears to be at fault for the near accident, apparently making a red light himself, he quickly stops the Uber driver and claims that he “did not clear the red light”, even if the driver legally entered the intersection on the yellow light.

Shortly after the motorist Uber mentioned that he had everything on the dashboard camera, the officer quickly fell silent and returned to his patrol vehicle to recheck his license and insurance details. With everything checked, he returns and sends the Uber driver on his way.

It is unclear how the police thought the Uber driver turned on a red light when he did exactly that. We discreetly suspect that if the Uber driver did not have a dashboard camera, he could be fined for doing nothing wrong.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f_gA83_TdI (/ integrated)