Chicago men accused of stealing mail from companies from New Berlin, who threw it away during the chase

WAUKESHA COUNTY – Indictments were filed on Tuesday, February 4 against two Chicago men accused of throwing mail stolen from New Berlin companies from a vehicle during a chase early on Monday, February 3. Police said while people enjoyed the Super Bowl, thieves in New Berlin-focused mailboxes – picking envelopes for the purpose of stealing cash, checks, and cards.

Keyante Bettis, 22, is confronted with a count of an attempt to flee or evade an officer, and four counts of crime theft, less than $ 2500, as a party to a crime. Prosecutors said that during this incident he was driving with an expired driver’s license – and an order from Indiana. In addition, the prosecutors said the vehicle he was driving corresponded to the description of a vehicle involved in a separate pursuit from Dolton, Illinois.

Michael White, 32, faces four counts of crime theft, less than $ 2,500, as a party to a crime. Prosecutors said he was an early passenger of Bettis on Monday.

This started just after 1:00 am when an officer in a marked team on Moorland Road at Coffee Road saw a black sedan that was running at a low speed – 28 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The officer overtook the vehicle near Moorland and National Avenue and noted that the license plate had so much dirt that it was not readable. In addition, the criminal complaint said that the driver had deviated twice from his lane and also separated the center line with his driver’s tires.

The officer tried a traffic stop on Moorland near Beloit – activating the lights and siren of the team. The vehicle pulled to the shoulder and suddenly stopped in a southern lane on Moorland. The officer left the team to try and view the license plate, after which the black sedan continued on Moorland. At the Moorland roundabout, the complaint said the driver jerked to the right and drove I-43 south – directly in front of a semi. On the highway, the prosecutors said that the driver had changed lanes several times and that the vehicle’s headlights flashed on and off. At one point, the black sedan was clocked at 113 miles per hour and on Calhoun Road the officer saw that several pieces of paper were being thrown out of the vehicle.

Stopsticks were placed on Racine Avenue, and the complaint said that the front two black sedan tires hit those stopsticks before they crossed the Moorland viaduct, at which point prosecutors said more objects were thrown out of the vehicle. The black sedan slowed down to 65 miles per hour and sparks came from the driver’s side area. The vehicle stopped on I-43 at the Crow Bar Road viaduct.

Prosecutors said investigators identified the driver as Bettis and the passenger as White. They noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the complaint said that Bettis seemed to be under the influence. The complaint said he asked the investigators: “What if I ran because I had a few drinks and I didn’t want to get in trouble?” According to prosecutors, despite this, Bettis succeeded in testing the austerity in the field.

An investigation of the vehicle, which included a K-9, resulted in the repair of countless pieces of mail, a black bowl and green leaf-like material (suspected marijuana), the complaint said. More mail was picked up from along the chase route – everything from New Berlin companies.

Bettis was found to have an expired license and an order from Clark County, Indiana. He told the investigators that he “threw nothing” because he was “too busy”, the public prosecutor said.

The mail has been stolen from the following New Berlin companies:

Atos Medical: 2801 S. Moorland Road

ABB manages repairs and service: 5000 Emmer Drive

Helim Family Entertainment: 16235 West Beloit Road

General beverage sales Stratton: 16255 West Stratton Drive

Kone Cranes: 5318 South Emmer Drive

Schober and Mitchell: 2835 S. Moorland Road

Moving units and portable storage: 2900 S 163rd Street

Marsh and McLennan Agency: 2725 S, Moorland Road # 200

Alside Supply Center: 2917 S 166th Street

Kevco: 3000 S. 163rd Street

Both men first appeared in court on Tuesday. The cash bond was set at $ 5,000 for Bettis, with a preliminary hearing on February 13. The cash bond was set at $ 500 for White, who pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. A hearing took place on 25 March.

