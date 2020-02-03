Chicago man gets 99 years in the murder of homicides from mother

CHICAGO – An aspiring Chicago rapper who posted a video on YouTube in which he threw thousands of dollars that he had inherited from his mother to his ‘fans’, was sentenced to 99 years in prison for her 2012 murder of contract murder.

Qaw’smane Wilson, 30, was convicted Friday by a Cook County judge who also sentenced the convicted shooter, Eugene Spencer, to 100 years, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Both men were convicted last March for first-degree murder, attempted murder and home invasion in the murder of Yolanda Holmes, a hairdresser in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago, the newspaper reported.

Prosecutors said that Holmes pointed to her son, an only child, equipping him with luxury clothing, jewelry and a Mustang, but that he wanted more. Wilson, then 23, sent Spencer to his mother’s apartment to kill her in September 2012 so that Wilson could raid her bank accounts, the prosecutors said.

“The word is” matricide, “which means murder of one’s own mother,” Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said Friday, staring at Wilson and Spencer from the bank. “Whatever he wanted, his mother gave him. A car. A task. You could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’s life, and it was his choice to take it from her. “

Records showed that in the months after her death, Wilson withdrew nearly $ 70,000 from his mother’s bills and spent the money on flashy clothes and to adjust the Mustang she had given him to add hinged doors to the vehicle .

Wilson also posted a video on YouTube in which he collected thousands of dollars of cash from a bank and threw those bills at a crowd of people he said were “fans” of his rap music in the video. That video was played before the jury that convicted Wilson, who bore the name ‘Young QC’.

During the sentence, he sank into his chair and only nodded when Sacks announced the sentence. When asked if he had anything to say before Sacks made his statement, Wilson spoke briefly.

“I just want to say that no one loved my mother more than I do,” he said. “She was all I had. That is it.”

The corresponding press