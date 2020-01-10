Chiasson helps Oilers to visit Canadiens for the third win

Loading...

MONTREAL – It is a goal that Alex Chiasson will not soon forget.

Chiasson scored the winner of the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday-evening, extending their win streak to three games. The Oilers winger grew up in Laval, Que., A short drive from Montreal, and glorified the Canadiens like a boy.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting one here,” said Chiasson of Bell Center. “I grew up a Habs fan. My father and mother often brought my sister and me to games here. It is always a special arrival in this building.”

The Oilers (24-17-5) overcome a 2-0 deficit and placed four unanswered past Carey Price, including three in the third period.

Riley Sheahan turned the corner on Price to make it 2-1 at 7:16 second. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied the game at 2:16 of the third, on the power play, on a feed from Connor McDavid.

Edmonton took the lead seven minutes later when Chiasson threw Oscar Klefbom’s ball off the post and stepped in just outside Price’s reach.

“I’ve had better chances to score than this one, but I take it,” Chiasson said. “I will remember this for a long time.”

Price stopped 22-of-25 shots during a lifetime of 3-9-1 against Edmonton.

Josh Archibald added the empty-netter with 35 seconds on the clock and the Oilers improved to 3-0-1 during their current five-game road trip.

“Play harder and perform harder – when we started, we gave ourselves a chance,” Tippett said. “Before that, they were a desperate team, they were a faster team. They were on loose pucks and performing and we weren’t.

“We had to play better if we wanted to win. We played better in the third period and gave ourselves a chance.”

The Canadiens (18-20-7) dropped eight consecutive games for the second time this season. Montreal also lost eight in a row (0-5-3) from November 16 to December 1. The team now has nine points from a wild card spot.

“We can’t give up,” said coach Claude Julien. “We can’t hang our heads. We get paid to do a job and we have to keep doing it. We have no more answers.

“We didn’t throw the towel as an individual or as a team. We show every competition and compete. An error ends up here and there in our net. An opportunity that we should have buried does not go up. Those are the challenges we face to have. “

It started well for the Canadiens, who have been good to offend this season and it led to the first goal of the game.

Tomas Tatar crossed Edmonton’s blue line with speed and dropped the puck to Phillip Danault. The first-line center shot a shot from Mike Smith’s pad before the rebound glove side was netted at 12:35 of the first.

Another quick break led to Montreal’s second goal. Artturi Lehkonen entered the zone and found an unmarked Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who defeated Smith with a quick-release pulse shot at 2:24 of the second.

Brendan Gallagher was back in the line-up for the Canadiens after missing the last four games with a concussion. The right wing was injured on December 31 when he collided with teammate Ben Chiarot.

Montreal almost took a 3-1 lead late in the second when Gallagher fought against three Oilers before letting Nate Thompson jump on an escape. Thompson moved from his forehand to his hindquarters and beat Smith, but shot the puck off the post.

Smith had 35 saves in his fourth consecutive start between the pipes.

“It’s a mental battle now, it’s its psychology,” Gallagher said. “A bit of ‘poor me’ is probably going through us now that we really have control. It shouldn’t matter what happened in the past. You have to leave that behind and find a way to play a hockey game to win .”

Comments: The top game of Edmonton in the rankings went 1 for 2. … McDavid leads the competition with 70 points. … Chiarot missed the game with an injury to the lower body. … Ilya Kovalchuk played his 900th NHL game.