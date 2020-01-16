Cheyenne woman facing charges after allegedly escaping scene of head on collision

Mary Valdez (courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Court records indicate that a Cheyenne woman has been charged with several charges after being arrested by the Cheyenne police for a car accident on Tuesday evening, January 14th.

During her first court appearance on Thursday, Mary Valdez was officially accused of reckless driving, unlatched driving, obligation to end injuries or death, suspended driving, police officer interventions, DUI-3.

All charges have been described as offenses.

According to an affidavit filed with the Circuit Court of Laramie County, the Cheyenne police were sent to the Ridge Road intersection. and Morrison Rd. in the early evening of January 14 in response to a two-car accident that resulted in injuries.

On the way to the crash site, the police said they were told that one of the drivers later identified as Valdez had fled the scene without contacting the other party or looking for injuries.

The court records state that the police spoke to the other driver on site, indicating that Valdez had driven straight into them when they tried to turn left on Ridge.

Police say the victim’s driver was able to give a description of Valdez.

According to the police, they soon found Valdez several blocks from the scene of the accident, and they matched the description of the victim’s driver.

Court records say that when the police spoke to Valdez, they admitted to driving on Ridge but could not remember what happened before or during the accident.

According to the affidavit, the police found that Valdez looked drunk with a strong alcoholic smell and bloodshot eyes. The affidavit says Valdez admitted to drinking a pint of unknown vodka before the crash.

According to the police, a review of Valdez’s vehicle history revealed that it had been suspended from Wyoming in 2015 due to multiple DUI convictions. Due to her previous DUI conviction, Valdez had to have a locking device.

Court documents state that the vehicle driven by Valdez had no lock at the time of the accident.

All of the named individuals are considered innocent until convicted in court. The fees may change after official filings with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.