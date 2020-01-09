Cheyenne woman arrested, charged with encouraging minors to smoke THC

Loading...

Ashley Harada (courtesy of the Laramie County Sheriffs Office)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Court records say that a Cheyenne woman has been subjected to multiple drug and child abuse charges because of her arrest by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Ashley Harada, 33, is exposed to three crimes in which controlled substances are distributed to people under the age of 18 and three crimes related to the risk to children.

Court records claim that Harada provided marijuana to three minors at a residence at 3400 Eastview Street in Cheyenne.

Police report that a parent of one of the minors involved in the case was worried about his child after they left Harada’s home.

According to documents from the Laramie District Court, the two minors were hospitalized for medical observation. A minor was originally considered unresponsive and unable to communicate.

An affidavit states that a minor, when interviewed by the police, claimed that he and two other minors had received THC wax from Harada. It has also been claimed that Harada encouraged her to smoke it.

Both minors said they tested positive for THC, the active euphoric element in marijuana.

It was also reported that other minors were present in the apartment.

Harada declined to be at home during the incident and also used marijuana.

The combined charges include a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, fines of up to $ 20,000, or both.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. The fees may change after official filings with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.