Cheyenne man on trial for aggravated assault

Eric Earl Carter (courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office in Laramie County)

This article originally appeared in Cap City News. Use with permission.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Cheyenne man was arrested on January 19 and is now charged with serious physical harm after the man was accused of attempting to stab another person with a broken glass.

According to court records, Mason Madden was arrested on Sunday by the Laramie County sheriff’s department after responding to a report of a domestic attack on the 2500 block of Herford Lane.

Article below …

During his first court appearance on Tuesday, January 21, Madden was officially charged with a crime by Aggravated Assault & Battery and a crime by Simple Battery.

The court records say when the MPs arrived on site, Madden was detained by two other people who allegedly attacked.

According to an affidavit, Mason had started choking one of the victims after an argument. The affidavit continues to say that while he choked the victim, Madden repeatedly said, “I will kill you.”

Court documents say that another person at the Madden residence pulled the victim and detained him. It is said that Madden bit the person holding him.

Police say a mirror broke during the brawl, and Madden took a piece of glass from the mirror on the floor and tried to stab the victim several times.

MPs said they observed bruising and injuries in both suspected victims.

Madden’s bond was set at $ 5,000.

All of the above are considered innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.