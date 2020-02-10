Cheyenne man is confronted with a crime in a strangle case

Stephen Bell (Courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEYENNE, Wyo – A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with strangling a member of the household and a domestic battery crime after reporting to the Cheyenne police in December last year.

According to court documents, Stephen Bell made his first appearance at Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, February 7 to hear the accusations that were being read to him.

The police say that on December 12, 2019, an officer responded to a reported domestic disruption in a home.

After contacting the alleged victim, the officer noted that they had a red spot under their left eye, a new 1-inch cut on their elbow, and redness in their neck and chest.

The statement says the alleged victim told police that Bell had thrown a Mountain Dew bottle at them; hit their elbow. The alleged victim then claimed that they were walking backwards in a closet and accused Bell strangling them with both hands for 10-15 seconds.

The alleged victim told police that Bell “I’m killing you” while they strangle him.

According to the statutes of Wyoming, a person convicted of strangling a member of the household can receive up to 10 years in prison and / or a fine of up to $ 10,000.

All cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in court. The costs can be changed after official submissions from the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.

