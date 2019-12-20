Chevron returns to Australia with $ 425 million deal with Puma Energy

Loading...

Chevron's purchase of the U.S.-based Puma operations comes just four years after it exited the Australian fuel market by selling its stake in Caltex in a $ 4.62 billion transaction.

VSHevron's 50% sale of Caltex was the largest block trade ever in the country. At the time, the big oil company focused on reducing its investments in refining and selling fuels to focus on exploration and production, usually a higher-margin part of the 39; company.

After a difficult year of negotiations, Caltex announced earlier this month that it plans to put half of 250 of its service stations in Australia into service to form a $ 1.1 billion real estate trust. At the same time, it manages a $ 8.6 billion takeover bid from Canadian convenience giant Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Any deal with Couche-Tard will require approval of foreign investment, an obstacle made more difficult since the Caltex refinery in Lytton, Queensland is one of the four remaining refineries in Australia.

"The acquisition will provide Chevron with a stable market for the production volumes of our refinery joint ventures in Asia and will lay the foundation for sustainable profit growth," said Mark Nelson, executive vice president of Chevron for downstream and chemicals.

"He will build on Chevron's solid history of partnership in Australia and our global experience in marketing and supplying fuels and amenities."

The two companies hope to conclude the deal by mid-2020, following approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia and other regulatory authorities.

The agreement does not include local Puma bitumen activities. The company said it would use the proceeds to pay off its debt.

Last week, Trafigura announced its lowest profit in years. Puma Energy has been named one of Trafigura's loss-making companies, adding that Puma management is on track to "achieve a turnaround."

Puma, based in Singapore, also owns the Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol Holdings and another Angolan entity, Cochan Holdings, among its owners.

"This transaction marks another positive step in Puma Energy's commitment to optimize our global portfolio and deleverage our balance sheet by the end of 2020," said Emma FitzGerald, chief executive officer of Puma Energy.

"This follows the sale of our business operations in Indonesia and Paraguay, which allows us to pay down our debt and ensure that we focus on the markets that will drive growth as part of our five-year strategy focused on customer."

