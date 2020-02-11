Chevron Refinery: “Upset” about unit caused flares in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) – The situation at the Richmond Chevron Refinery appears to have improved after Monday morning’s flaring.

The Contra Costa County Environmental Health Agency reports that a unit was “upset” causing the flaring. They are working to fix the problem.

At a certain point in time, the refinery employees were asked to leave the company as a precaution, as the situation had been assessed and the crews had worked on the remedy.

ABC7’s Emeryville camera shows that the situation has improved. Officials say there were no odor complaints.

Chevon Richmond published the following statement:

The Chevron Richmond refinery continues to flare due to a process unit failure. Refinery employees are currently working on the problem. We do not expect any external effects. A Community Warning System (CWS) Level 1 was issued to keep residents up to date. Level 1 is one of the lowest on the CWS scale.

Flaring is an important part of the safe operation of the refinery. Torches are strictly regulated safety devices that relieve pressure during the refining process and help make our equipment and systems work safely. Community members can visit https://richmondairmonitoring.org/ to view real-time air quality data.

