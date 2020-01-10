Chevrolet offers Japan a new Camaro Heritage edition

Loading...

Chevrolet has very little presence in Japan, but that hasn’t stopped the company from unveiling the Camaro Heritage Edition at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Designed to honor the “glorious history” of the Camaro, the muscle car in limited edition is available in coupe and convertible. Both feature a rally green metallic exterior just like the original muscle car from 1967.

The style changes don’t stop there, as the coupes are fitted with white stripes for a “particularly sporty impression”. The SS coupe at the top of the range goes even further with its 20-inch wheels with a glossy black finish and red accents.

There doesn’t seem to be any interior changes, but the coupes have a Jet Black cabin. The convertible, on the other hand, has Kalahari seats that enhance the “cool charm of the Camaro”.

Read also: The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro Facelift gains a front inspired by the concept of SS shock absorber

Engine options are carried over from the standard model and include a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 271 hp (202 kW / 275 hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission that transmits power to the rear wheels.

Customers can also opt for the Camaro SS, which has a 6.2-liter V8 developing 447 hp (333 kW / 453 hp) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. Unfortunately, manual fans will be disappointed that the SS is only offered with a ten-speed automatic transmission.

The Camaro Heritage Edition is currently available to order and prices start at ¥ 5,650,000 ($ 51,590). Production will be limited to 90 units and 40 of them will be SS Coupés. The other models will be four-cylinder coupes (30 units) and convertibles (20 units).

In addition to the Heritage Edition, Chevrolet introduced the refurbished 2020 Camaro in Japan. It is largely identical to the American model because it wins a less controversial front fascia inspired by the Camaro shock concept.

In addition to the new look, the JDM Camaro has a tire filling alert system and a Cloud Streaming Navi system that allows you to get directions even in places without GPS signal. It relies on a 4G connection from SoftBank and Chevrolet says it will allow drivers to navigate while traveling in tunnels.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…