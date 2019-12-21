Chestermere RCMP responds to reports of gunfire in the house – Calgary

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019

RCMP investigates reports of gunfire in Chestermere, Alta., On Saturday.

The police said they responded at 6:45 a.m. to a West Lakeview house in which a man "fired shots at and barricaded himself".

Officers think he was alone at the time.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

The town of Chestermere tweeted after midday that a person had been detained.

RCMP advised people to avoid the area and not to publish police movements on social media.

