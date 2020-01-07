Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda, remarries and criticizes the wedding date

Loading...

Talinda Bennington, widow of the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, married firefighter Michael Fredman in Hawaii on Saturday.

The bride went to Instagram on Monday to “joy and love” clean up the record after she was accused at the weekend of marrying Chester on the same day as her anniversary.

“The day we chose was a day of meaning in many ways,” she wrote. “My anniversary with my love, Chester, January 1st was NOT THE DAY [sic]. January 1st will always be the day I married Chester. “

She added: “I would never paint this beautiful day over with anything else. I ask all tabloids that have printed a false story, that upset me and my husband, that have upset many fans, that cause anger and pain, WHAT? “

Talinda, 43, also shared photos of her reception, showing that she was married on January 4, not January 1.

“These terrible tabloids must actually check, actually check their own pictures in their articles!” “But why lie? To get attention. Well, they have our attention now and we see through them. “

Chester Bennington and TalindaWireImage

Chester and Talinda were married in 2005. He died of suicide in July 2017.

In September, Talinda announced her engagement to Fredman on Instagram and said, “I’m here to tell you that you can find love after a tragedy.”