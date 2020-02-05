Cherokees become the first US-based tribe to deposit traditional heirloom seeds in the “doomsday” vault

NEW YORK – No Indian tribe has ever received an invitation to store their traditional heirloom seeds in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

The seed vault, commonly known as the “doomsday vault”, keeps copies of the seeds of the world and is made in the event of a disaster, such as disease, pests or war. It contains nearly 1 million packs of seeds from almost every country in the world where everything is stored, from the endangered Bermuda bean to daily ingredients such as wheat and rice.

And now the vault will contain another nine samples of Cherokee heritage – making the Cherokee nation the first tribe to receive the honor.

“It’s such an honor to keep a piece of our culture forever,” said Cherokee Nation Chief Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a statement. “Generations from now, these seeds will still contain our history and there will always be a part of the Cherokee Nation in the world.”

The nine varieties chosen are Cherokee White Eagle Corn, the most sacred corn for the tribe, Cherokee Long Greasy Beans, Cherokee Trail or Tears Beans, Cherokee Turkey Gizzard black and brown beans, Cherokee Candy Roaster Squash and three other corn varieties, according to the Cherokee Nation .

All this comes after a 2019 interview that the nation did with National Public Radio, about the country’s own heritage banking program. With the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank, Cherokee citizens can receive and plant their own heirloom seeds, although they are limited to two varieties.

The idea of ​​the seed bank was inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault and it has become a way not only to save heritage seeds but also to preserve the Cherokee culture, said Pat Gwin, senior director of natural resources for the Cherokee Nation , on the NPR. time.

After the interview, Luigi Guarino, director of science for the Global Crop Diversity Trust, contacted Gwin about the seeds of the strain in the Global Seed Vault.

“This is a great opportunity and honor for the tribe,” Gwin said in a statement. “Moreover, it is very valuable to know that the seeds of the Cherokee Nation are forever protected and available to us, and only to us.”

The Global Seed Vault is located on a remote island in Svalbard, an archipelago between Norway and the North Pole. The vault is located deep in a mountain, accessible through a 400-foot tunnel. Although it currently contains just under 1 million samples, it has the capacity to store more than 4.5 million types of crops.

The seeds are deposited on 25 February.

