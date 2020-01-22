The leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan, doesn’t know who Cher is.

Acting Ryan is the first political leader to take part in Sean Moncreiff’s “Quick-Fire Quiz” on Newstalk.

In the three-minute section, the Dublin Bay South TD entered the longstanding pineapple debate about pizza and went on to his favorite side of the bed.

His shock, which Cher revealed, came after he confirmed that he believed in an afterlife; he’s less convinced of the concept of life after love – championed by Cher in her 1998 hit.

He further stated that he doesn’t know who the American singer and actress is

Other highlights included his desire for the superpower of “extrasensory perception” and his choice of “Christ in Jerusalem” as the one moment in history that he would have liked to have witnessed.

The leader of the Greens then answered questions from the children of the O’Connells National School in Dublin city center.

How do you protect the environment?

“You do this by thinking globally but acting locally,” he said.

“By taking it home so we can take care of our own home, street, neighborhood and community. To restore nature and fight climate change, you have to think big – but in fact you bring it home again, that’s the key. “

How do you make the homeless happy?

“You make the homeless happy by offering them a safe home,” he said.

“We all need protection and, as Peter McVerry said, it is not just any old home, it has to be places where people feel safe and comfortable.”

What are you going to change in Ireland?

“I think one of the biggest and best changes, if I could make one, would be less car-dominated,” he said.

“I think it’s better for the community. We’re not stuck in traffic all the time, it’s better for our health, it’s more economical, it’s efficient.

“If I could move my wand and change one thing, it would make a bigger difference than anything else.”

You can listen to the Moncrieffs Quick fire quiz with Deputy Ryan here,