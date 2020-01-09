Loading...

(C-SPAN via Cheney’s YouTube channel)

CASPER, Wyo. Wyoming US representative Liz Cheney reiterated her support for President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

She also criticized some Democrats for introducing a resolution that, according to Cheney’s office, is said to “weaken Trump’s hand against Iran.”

“(I (it really is a sad state of affairs that we are facing here. First, the resolution itself never becomes law,” Cheney said on January 9 in an interview on Lansing Radio’s concurrent resolution, which means that there is simply none It is a partisan effort led by Representative (Elissa) Slotkin and Spokeswoman (Nancy) Pelosi. I will tell the Iranians that the country is not united behind the President. “

Cheney said the language in the resolution equated the damage resulting from Trump’s decision to approve the airstrike to the missile damage Iran fired at Iraqi military bases.

“What that resolution did and what language MP Slotkin introduced yesterday matched the decision – the attack, the decision to eliminate Qassem Soleimani, the deadliest terrorist in the world, the blood of hundreds, if not more, of service members. US soldiers in his hands – the language in the resolution corresponded to the damage that the Iranians had done to our armed forces in Iraq with ballistic missiles, ”she said.

Cheney said she thinks the House Democrats are going too far to the left.

“You have a situation where the democratic caucus in the house has gone so far to the left, even members who go home and present themselves as reasonable say they will work in the corridor, they themselves end up here in Washington wearing absolutely to this utter concentration and obsession with hatred of President Trump, inability to support everything the President does, and brings them to the place we see in this resolution where they had to rush into the middle of the night last night to take This resulted in a moral correspondence between members of the United States military service, those wearing this nation’s uniform, and terrorist organizations in the Iranian government, “she said.