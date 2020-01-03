Cheney supports Trump's decision to allow air strike that killed Iranian general

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday January 2 that an Iranian general had been killed in an American military air strike at an international airport in Baghdad, Iraq.

Wyoming's U.S. representative Liz Cheney said Friday that she supports President Donald Trump's decision to allow the strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian elite Quds Force.

"Qassem Soleimani was a perverse and deadly terrorist with the blood of thousands, including hundreds of Americans, on his hands," said Cheney on Facebook. "President Trump was right to order decisive action to kill Soleimani in order to prevent further attacks and to defend American life and interests."

Oil prices surged on Friday, fearing that the air strike would spark an Iranian reaction, according to the Associated Press.

China, Russia and France have expressed concern over the massacre and what it could mean for world politics.

Another AP article discusses some of the potential consequences of the murder, including possible retaliation from Iran.