Cheney is digging into Pelosi after Iranian attacks on US forces

(Rep. Liz Cheney, Facebook via C-SPAN)

CASPER, Wyo. – The United States Department of Defense said on Tuesday, “Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.”

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. on January 7, and at least two Iraqi military bases were affected, according to the DOD. US military personnel are based at these bases in Al-Assad and Irbil.

“We are working on initial combat damage assessments,” says DOD. “In recent days, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to protect our personnel and partners in response to Iranian threats and actions.”

“These bases were on high alert as there are signs that the Iranian regime has planned to attack our armed forces and interests in the region.”

On Wednesday morning, Wyoming US representative Liz Cheney, House Speaker, criticized Nancy Pelosi. On Twitter, Pelosi said the US cannot afford to go to war with Iran.

“Follow the situation closely after bombings against US troops in Iraq,” said Pelosi on Tuesday evening. “We need to ensure the security of our soldiers, including ending the government’s unnecessary provocations and calling for Iran to end its violence. America and the world cannot afford war. “

Cheney interpreted Pelosi’s statement as the spokesman who blamed the United States for the attack.

“Last night when missiles rained down on U.S. military personnel, spokesman Pelosi accused America,” Cheney said on Twitter.

Cheney said Tuesday that Iran made a “grave mistake” when it launched its attacks.

“I’m closely following the situation in Iraq and praying for our men and women in uniform,” she said on Twitter. “The Iranian regime has made a serious misjudgment of these attacks.”

She later added, “I stand by President Trump, who knew that the United States would not tolerate such action against our armed forces.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening on Twitter, President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks.

“Everything is fine,” he said. “Missiles have been fired from Iran at two military bases in Iraq. Victims and damages are now assessed. So far, so good! We have by far the strongest and best equipped military in the world! “

Trump added that he would make a statement on the attacks on Wednesday.