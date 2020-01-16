(Representative Liz Cheney, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – The US House of Representatives initiated impeachment proceedings against the US Senate on Wednesday.

“(House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi finally gave in,” said Wyoming’s Senator John Barrasso on Wednesday evening. “The impeachment process is on its way to the Senate. The country is ready to move forward. It is time to work for the American people again, and that is exactly what the Senate can bring into the process.”

The Senate will act as a court and decide whether President Donald Trump should be released, among other things because he allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure it to investigate its political rivals.

Article below …

Wyoming’s US representative, Liz Cheney, also criticized Democrats.

“I just went through the aftermath of this” signing ceremony, “said Cheney. “Dems in the Capitol hall were dizzy with excitement and asked,” Did you get your pen? “The American people will hold House Dems accountable for mocking their duty to the constitution.”

Barrasso said Thursday that the impeachment process is a distraction from other work that Congress should focus on.

“Every moment we are impeached is a time when we are not doing the work of the American people,” he said. “Let’s go through this process and go to court.”

According to the Associated Press, House Democrats have released additional documents to support the impeachment decision. These documents were “obtained from a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, including a handwritten note mentioning that the Ukrainian president was asked to investigate the Biden case.”